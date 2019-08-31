Watch List: 2021 Defensive Backs
Below is the EDGYTIM.com Watch List for the Class of 2021 in the State of Illinois.
Not on the list? Make sure to fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. In need of a correction? Email edgytim@edgytiom.com or follow @EDGYTIM on Twitter.
(*note: all heights/weight are not verified and are estimates from various sources)
DB Reginald Barnes East St Louis 5-foot-10, 185 pounds 2021
DB Giovanni Volpentesta Highland Park 5-foot-11, 180 pounds 2021
S Justin Walters Bolingbrook 6-foot-2, 180 pounds 2021
DB Fred Merriweather DeLaSalle 5-foot-9, 165 pounds 2021
DB/WR Jauquez Gosten Chicago Raby 5-foot-8, 165 pounds 2021
DB Willie Jones Phillips 6-foot-0, 175 pounds 2021
S Joeron Hill Kankakee 6-foot-3, 170 pounds 2021
DB Jabrill Williams Joliet Catholic 5-foot-9, 170 pounds 2021
DB Trey Jenkins Bloomington 5-foot-8, 150 pounds 2021
DB Jalen Smith Shepard 6-foot-0, 170 pounds 2021
DB Tim Shannon St. Joseph 6-foot-2, 215 pounds 2021
DB Artist Benjamin Loyola Academy 6-foot-1, 170 pounds 2021