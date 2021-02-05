EdgyTim - Watch List: RB Kendrick Washington

Palos Heights (Ill.) Shepard junior running back prospect Kendrick Washington (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) has been impressive at a handful of recent showcase events this winter. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2022 in the State of Illinois here.

"I'm just really happy and excited that we will have a spring football season to play" Washington said. "I'm just so ready to get going. I've been working hard with my trainer and we also just got our schedule. I had a lot of doubts that we wouldn't play a season but held out hope it would happen."

Washington reflected back on his 20-19 season and how his game has changed.

"In 2019 I started off at the JV level then was moved up to the varsity mid season. I played both defensive back and running back and that's the plan for me again this coming season. I just feel now that I'm a totally different player in a lot of different ways. I'm much faster now and I'm also a lot more agile. I work with some great coaches who helped me really improve my game. I have a lot more strength now and just much better vision. I'm just a completely different player and person now and I can't wait to show everyone my game this spring."

Has Washington started to hear from any schools this winter?

"NIU has been in contact with me and they have mentioned to me about making a visit as soon as they are allowed. I've been getting follows on Twitter from a few other schools but NIU has been the biggest school so far."

So what has Washington been doing to stay busy this winter?

"I'm playing 7on7 with HeroH for the first time this winter and it's a lot of fun. I've also played basketball for my school but since the season for both sports are right on top of each other I'm not sure what I will do for basketball. I have been focused on getting ready and training for football this off season."



