Meet: 2027 QB Zack Assaad

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Zack Assaad

School: York

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Zackassaad_2

Instagram: zassaad_16

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I train with Throw it Deep and CoachHo. I will play 7 on 7 with one of York’s varsity teams this spring.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19464615/671ede2e0d05f27b61325a80

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership. Work ethic. Good teammate. Very coachable. Respectful of the program.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going 11 for 11 for 274 yards this year vs Hinsdale Central and 15 for 16 for 248 yards vs Plainfield South. Being undefeated both Freshman and Sophomore seasons and starting all 18 games. We were 9-0 this season (Sophomore) in a very competitive WSS conference. Practicing and playing each week with my teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trevor Lawrence. Great QB and teammate.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track & Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Charles Calhoun/Nazareth