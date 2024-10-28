Advertisement

EDGY/DH: Who to Watch this weekend on the other team

EDGY/DH: Who to Watch this weekend on the other team

EDGYTIM/DH: Who to watch on the other team this weekend

 • Tim OHalloran
2027 Chicago DL Sees Potential Fit with Hawkeyes

2027 Chicago DL Sees Potential Fit with Hawkeyes

Brayden Parks spoke with Hawkeye Beacon about his visit to Iowa City, what stood out about his time in Kinnick Stadium

 • Tim OHalloran
25th annual Bracket Challenge is here

25th annual Bracket Challenge is here

Pick Em: Play in the 25th annual EDGYTIM.com IHSA Playoff Bracket Challenge today.

 • Tim OHalloran
Gophers to welcome one of the Midwest's top OL to campus this weekend

Gophers to welcome one of the Midwest's top OL to campus this weekend

Hinsdale Central (IL) offensive tackle Gene Riordan will be on campus this weekend he tells Gophers Nation.

 • Tim OHalloran
Iowa Visitor Preview: Several Top Targets in for Northwestern

Iowa Visitor Preview: Several Top Targets in for Northwestern

Iowa will host several priority recruits this weekend, including a JUCO All-American on his official visit and more

 • Tim OHalloran

Published Oct 28, 2024
Week 10 EDGYTIM Class 4A Top 10
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Week 10 EDGYTIM State Wide Class 4A Top 10 poll

1. Rochester 7-2 (1) vs Peoria Notre Dame

2. Wheaton Academy 8-1 (2) vs Sandwich

3. St Laurence 6-3 (3) @ Richmond Burton

4. DePaul Prep 6-3 (4) @ Chicago Dyett

5. Dixon 8-1 (6) vs Marengo

6. Breese Central 8-0 (7) vs Harrisburg

7. Richmond Burton 7-2 (NR) vs St Laurence

8. Coal City 6-2 (9) vs Johnsburg

9. UHigh 6-2 (10) @ Manteno

10. Murphysboro 7-1 (5) @ Macomb

Out: IC Catholic Prep

