Advertisement

in other news

How strong is the QB position in Illinois?

How strong is the QB position in Illinois?

EDGY in the Daily Herald break down what is developing to be an outstanding quarterback position

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
FREE Week 5 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30

FREE Week 5 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30

The 2024 FREE Edition Week 5 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Game-day atmosphere, family ties leave impression on WR Zachary Washington

Game-day atmosphere, family ties leave impression on WR Zachary Washington

Game-day atmosphere, family ties leave impression on Wheaton St. Francis 2026 3 star WR Zachary Washington

Premium contentExternal content
 • Tim OHalloran
Watch: Illini RB Kaden Feagin post game vs. Nebraska

Watch: Illini RB Kaden Feagin post game vs. Nebraska

Former ALAH and current Illinois running back Kaden Feagin following the OT win over Nebraska on Friday night.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Tim OHalloran
My Week 4 Top Games and Locks

My Week 4 Top Games and Locks

Week 4 Top Games? EDGY breaks down his Top Games across the state including EDGY's best guesses.

 • Tim OHalloran

in other news

How strong is the QB position in Illinois?

How strong is the QB position in Illinois?

EDGY in the Daily Herald break down what is developing to be an outstanding quarterback position

External content
 • Tim OHalloran
FREE Week 5 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30

FREE Week 5 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30

The 2024 FREE Edition Week 5 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
Game-day atmosphere, family ties leave impression on WR Zachary Washington

Game-day atmosphere, family ties leave impression on WR Zachary Washington

Game-day atmosphere, family ties leave impression on Wheaton St. Francis 2026 3 star WR Zachary Washington

Premium contentExternal content
 • Tim OHalloran
Advertisement
Published Sep 23, 2024
Week 5 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10
circle avatar
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Publisher
Twitter
@EDGYTIM
Subscribe today and get a 30 Day FREE Trial!

Week 5 EDGYTIM State Wide Class 6A Top 10 poll

1. East St Louis 4-0 (1) @ OFallon

1. Cary Grove 4-0 (1) @ Prairie Ridge

3. Geneva 4-0 (3) vs Glenbard North

4. Kankakee 3-1 (4) vs Thornwood

5. Libertyville 4-0 (5) @ Mundelein

6. Lake Forest 4-0 (6) vs Lake Zurich

7. Simeon 3-1 (7) vs Brooks

8. Glenwood 3-1 (8) @ MacArthur

9. Providence Catholic 2-2 (9) @ Wheaton St. Francis

10. Washington 2-2 (10) vs Limestone

Out: None

recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement