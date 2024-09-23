Week 5 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10

in other news
How strong is the QB position in Illinois?
EDGY in the Daily Herald break down what is developing to be an outstanding quarterback position
FREE Week 5 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30
The 2024 FREE Edition Week 5 EDGYTIM Chicagoland Top 30 poll is here.
Game-day atmosphere, family ties leave impression on WR Zachary Washington
Game-day atmosphere, family ties leave impression on Wheaton St. Francis 2026 3 star WR Zachary Washington
Watch: Illini RB Kaden Feagin post game vs. Nebraska
Former ALAH and current Illinois running back Kaden Feagin following the OT win over Nebraska on Friday night.
My Week 4 Top Games and Locks
Week 4 Top Games? EDGY breaks down his Top Games across the state including EDGY's best guesses.
Week 5 EDGYTIM State Wide Class 6A Top 10 poll
1. East St Louis 4-0 (1) @ OFallon
1. Cary Grove 4-0 (1) @ Prairie Ridge
3. Geneva 4-0 (3) vs Glenbard North
4. Kankakee 3-1 (4) vs Thornwood
5. Libertyville 4-0 (5) @ Mundelein
6. Lake Forest 4-0 (6) vs Lake Zurich
7. Simeon 3-1 (7) vs Brooks
8. Glenwood 3-1 (8) @ MacArthur
9. Providence Catholic 2-2 (9) @ Wheaton St. Francis
10. Washington 2-2 (10) vs Limestone
Out: None