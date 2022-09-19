News More News
Week 5 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
2022 Week 5 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 30 poll

EDGYTIM.com Week 5 Class 7A Top 10

1. Mount Carmel 4-0 (1) vs St. Ignatius

2. Prospect 4-0 (4) vs Hersey

3. Jacobs 4-0 (7) @ Huntley

4. St. Rita 2-2 (3) @ St Patrick

5. Wheaton North 3-1 (2) @ Lake Park

6. St. Charles North/Batavia 3-1/2-2 (NR/5) @ Geneva/@Glenbard North

7. Geneva 4-0 (9) vs St Charles North

8. Hononegah 4-0 (8) vs Rockford East

9. Yorkville 4-0 (10) vs Plainfield North

10. Pekin 4-0 (NR) @ Morton

Out: Brother Rice

