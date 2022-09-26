Week 6 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10
2022 Week 6 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 30 poll
Week 6 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 Poll
1. Mount Carmel 5-0 (1) @ Brother Rice
2. St. Rita 3-2 (4) @ Nazareth Academy
3. St. Charles North 4-1 (6) @ Lake Park
4. Lake Zurich 4-1 (NR) @ Libertyville
5. Wheaton North 4-1 (5) vs Glenbard North
6. Batavia 3-2 (6) vs Wheaton South
7. Hersey 5-0 (NR) @ Rolling Meadows
8. Hononegah 5-0 (8) vs Boylan
9. Prospect 4-1 (2) @ Elk Grove
10. Pekin 5-0 (10) vs Metamora
Out: Geneva/Yorkville