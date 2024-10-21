Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10

in other news
Week 9 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
Polls: The 2024 EDGYTIM.com Week 9 Class 8A State Wide Top 10 poll is here.
FREE Photo Gallery: Harlem at Boylan
FREE Photo Gallery: Make sure and check out this FREE Photo Gallery from Saturday's Harlem at Boylan game.
FREE Photos: Byron at Dixon
FREE Photo Gallery: Make sure and check out the latest photo gallery from Friday's Byron at Dixon showdown.
Four-Star Friday: Six more prospects join elite ranks
Four-Star Friday is back with six players who recently joined the elite ranks of four-star prospects
Illinois will host several top targets this weekend
The Illini will welcome another strong group of gameday visitors on Saturday against Michigan.
Week 9 EDGYTIM State Wide Class 7A Top 10 poll
1. Chicago Mount Carmel 6-2 (1) vs Loyola Academy
2. Edwardsville 6-2 (2) @ Desmet
3. Batavia 7-1 (3) @ Glenbard North
4. St Rita 6-2 (4) vs IC Catholic Prep
5. Downers Grove North 7-1 (5) @ Hinsdale Central
6. Prospect 6-2 (6) vs Buffalo Grove
7. Normal Community 7-1 (8) vs Peoria
8. Fenwick 6-2 (7) vs Carmel
9. Hononegah 7-1 (9) @ Belvidere
10. Quincy 8-0 (10) @ Jefferson City
Out: None