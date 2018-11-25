2018 Final EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the EDGYTIM Final Chicagoland Top 30 poll was first released on Saturday afternoon on the EDGY Nation forum. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Loyola Academy 11-3 (3)- The 2018 Ramblers put together one of the most memorable late season runs in school history to capture the Class 8A state title. The Ramblers defeated Maine South. Lincoln-Way East and Brother Rice in three straight weeks.

2. Nazareth Academy 13-1 (2)- The 2018 Class 7A state champion Road Runners featured the state's most dynamic overall player, the state's most dynamic quarterback and a roster stacked with talent.

3. Cary-Grove 14-0 (4)- The 2018 Class 6A Trojans beat everyone in their way to an impressive 14-0 record and a Class 6A state title.

4. Brother Rice 13-1 (1)- The Crusaders and head coach Brian Badke took Brother Rice from a 2-7 season in 2017 to a Class 8A state runner up squad in 2018.

5. Lincoln-Way East 12-1 (5)- Next: Season Completed

6. Marist 11-2 (6)- Next: Season Completed

7. St. Charles North 10-4 (7) The North Stars wrapped up a historic 2018 season as the Class 7A state title runner up.

8. Batavia 12-1 (8)- Next: Season Completed

9. Mount Carmel 11-2 (9)- Next: Season Completed

10. Homewood-Flossmoor 10-2 (10)- Next: Season Completed

11. Simeon 11-1 (11)- Next: Season Completed

12. Maine South 10-2 (12)- Next: Season Completed

13. Warren Township 10-2 (15)- Next: Season Completed

14. Immaculate Conception 14-0 (18)- The 2018 Class 4A state champion Knights got "multiplied" to Class 4A and have now won back to back to back state titles.

15. JCA 10-4 (19)- Joliet Catholic and head coach Jake Jaworski led the Hilltoppers to the 2018 Class 5A state title game in one of the most memorable games all weekend. Not bad for a team that was at 4-4 in 2018.

16. Montini Catholic 12-2 (13)- The Broncos wind up a terrific 2018 season as the Class 5A state runner up.

17. Crete-Monee 10-4 (14)- The Warriors once again overcome a handful of early regular season losses to become the 2018 Class 6A state title runner up.

18. Richards 12-1 (16)- Next: Season Completed

19. Niles Notre Dame 10-3 (17) Next: Season Completed

20. Willowbrook 11-1 (20)- Next: Season Completed

21. Phillips 9-3 (21)- Next: Season Completed

22. Bishop McNamara 12-2 (22) The Fightin Irish posted a terrific 2018 season as the Class 4A state title runner up team. Also pay attention to the Fightin Irish in 2019.

23. Oak Park-River Forest 8-3 (23)- Next: Season Completed

24. Wheaton South 10-2 (24)- Next: Season Completed

25. Oswego 10-1 (25)- Next: Season Completed

26. Naperville Central 10-1 (26)- Next: Season Completed

27. Glenbard West 8-3 (27)- Next: Season Completed

28. Hinsdale Central 8-3 (28)- Next: Season Completed

29. Hillcrest 12-1 (29)- Next: Season Completed

30. Prairie Ridge 8-3 (30) Next: Season Completed

Out: None

Others to Watch (in no order): Antioch/Barrington/West Aurora/Hersey/Lincoln-Way West/Maine West/Lake Zurich/Kaneland/Lakes/Crystal Lake South/Yorkville/Shepard/Evergreen Park/Sycamore/St. Rita/Taft