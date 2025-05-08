Meet: 2026 ATH Deegan Prater

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name Deegan Prater

School: Dupo

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @DeeganPrater

Instagram: deeganprater

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17717084/673f7869ca1e3e0a353f1927

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m willing to put in the work and will play any spot that gets me on the field and help the team.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Scoring the winning touchdown to take us to playoffs for the first time in 12 years my freshman year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I really like Julio jones he’s a dog and has worked really hard to get where he is.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball track and baseball

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Dierre Hill jr or Jason Dowell