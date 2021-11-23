2021: Class 6A State Title Preview
Cary (C.-Grove) (13-0) vs. East St. Louis (Sr.) (11-2) at DeKalb (Huskie Stadium), Sat., Nov. 27, 1:00 pmWhile some classes have various storylines that many people didn't see coming, but thew Clas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news