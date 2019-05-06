Chicago (Ill.) Marist sophomore offensive linemen recruit Pat Coogan (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) is already on several college recruiting radar screens this spring and is holding early offers so far from Kent State and Cincinnati. Coogan recaps his spring recruiting and much more in this latest update.

"I have scholarship offers now from both Kent State and also Cincinnatil and it's pretty exciting," according to Coogan. "We have also been seeing a lot of college coaches in school this spring and it's just been pretty exciting for everyone on the team."

Coogan, who was a varsity starter for the Redhawks last season filled us in on his initial impressions of both Kent State and Cincinnati after adding scholarship offers from both schools.

"I know that I've visited Cincinnati the city a few times and I'm planning to go visit both schools in person sometime soon. I still need to learn more about each school and I'm excited to have offers from them both. The offers came as definitely a surprise from both schools. I hadn't had much contact with those coaches so to get those offers already feels good. It's exciting."

So which college coaches have been in school lately to visit Coogan and the Redhawks.

"I know that last week we has the coaches from Duke in school along with Northwestern and also Indiana. The coaches are restricted from talking to me since I'm just a sophomore but they have been dropping off camp invites for this summer."

Coogan, who is playing baseball this spring for Marist and who is also a three sport athlete (football/basketball/baseball) is excited about his upcoming summer camp plans.

"I'm going to camp at Notre Dame on June 15th. I'mm also looking at camping at Northwestern along with Wisconsin and Indiana this summer. I'm also going to be focused on my team's camp this summer. "

Does Coogan have a dream school?

"My dream school would be Notre Dame. My entire family has always rooted for Notre Dame and we also have gone to several Notre Dame games over the years."

