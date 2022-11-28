2022 Final Class 8A Top 10
2022 Final EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 10 poll
(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Final Class 8A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum.
My Preseason Top 10 ranking in ( )
1. Loyola Academy 13-1 (2)
2. Lincoln Way East 13-1 (1)
3. York 12-1 (9)
4. Glenbard West 11-2 (4)
5. Maine South 9-3 (3)
6. Warren Township 10-2 (5)
7. Palatine 10-2 (Next In)
8. Marist 7-4 (7)
9. Lyons Township 9-3 (NR)
10. Neuqua Valley 8-3 (6)