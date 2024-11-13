Advertisement
Published Nov 13, 2024
2024 The Red Grange All County Team
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
2024 Red Grange All County Football Team Banquet

A Special Thank You goes to the Armburst Family, the Vivoda Family and GoRout.

The Red Grange Award was started in 1974 by Howard Gaede.

The Red Grange Award is given annually to the Offensive and Defensive POY in the football tradition rich DuPage County.

The award and all county team honor the tremendous contributions to the game of football and people by Red Grange.

Red Grange grew up in DuPage County, was a three time All- American at the University of Illinois and a key figure in making Pro Football what it is today playing for the Chicago Bears.

Red Grange is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame. Most importantly, Red Grange was extremely humble and always helped the less fortunate throughout his lifetime values we hope to see continue today from our award winners.

Notable Past Recipients of the award- Payton Thorne, Clayton Thorson, Dan Vitale, Chuck Long, Jim Juriga, Kent Graham to name a few.

Below are the details for the 2024 Red Grange All County Banquet to be held on Wednesday November 20th at the DoubleTree Inn in Lisle.

Player and Coach banquet ticket is complimentary to this event. Remaining ticket sales are available for family and friends and sales will end this Sunday November 17th at 11:59PMCST.

No ticket will be sold at the door.



Click the image to purchase banquet tickets

2024: The Red Grange All County Team

2024 Offensive Player of the Year? TBA at the Award Banquet

2024 Defensive Player of the Year? TBA at the Awards Banquet

ILB Jeremy Johanik Wheaton Academy

OL/DL Ryan McGarry Hinsdale Central

WR/S Niko Mentos Lake Park

RB/DB Robert Lee West Chicago

OL Ryan Mascari Neuqua Valley

OL Stefan Popov Waubonsie Valley

OL Ryder McMurray Hinsdale South

RB Devontae Clark Glenbard South

OL Dylan Bradford Glenbard North

OL Jonathan Hurst Wheaton North

DE Joe Rodi Benet Academy

DL Liam Rooney Benet Academy

RB/LB Jimmy Conners York

DL Joseph Reiff York

QB Bruno Massel York

LB Evan Gaughn York

QB Jacob Bell Naperville North

DT Gabriel Hill Naperville North

WR Quinn Morris Naperville North

S Kaiser Williams Naperville North

OL/DL JC Hayes Montini Catholic

WR Santino Florio Montini Catholic

DE Nicky Castaldo Montini Catholic

WR/DB KJ Rhodes Willowbrook

DL Jordan Pate Willowbrook

WR Amonte Cook Glenbard East

WR Chris Renford Glenbard East

WR/DB Amari Williams Wheaton South

OLB Kirby Christensen Wheaton South

QB Luca Carbonaro Wheaton South

TE Brady Goken Wheaton South

DE Jake Stanish Naperville Central

S Garrett Nichols Naperville Central

QB Sebastian Hayes Naperville Central

WR Deshaun Williams Naperville Central

DB Mason Ellens Glenbard West

OL Michael O'Connell Glenbard West

WR Zachary Washington St. Francis

WR/DB Ian Willis St Francis

OL Jaylen Torres St Francis

WR Dario Milivojevic St. Francis

DB Seth Valeri St. Francis

DE Dominik Hulak IC Catholic Prep

LB Foley Calcagno IC Catholic Prep

OL Jacobi Spraggins Downers Grove South

RB Keon Magitt Downers Grove South

QB Owen Lansu Downers Grove North

DL Joe Edwards Downers Grove North

LB Jack Gregorio Downer Grove North

WR/DB Charlie Cruse Downers Grove North