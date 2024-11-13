2024 Red Grange All County Football Team Banquet
A Special Thank You goes to the Armburst Family, the Vivoda Family and GoRout.
The Red Grange Award was started in 1974 by Howard Gaede.
The Red Grange Award is given annually to the Offensive and Defensive POY in the football tradition rich DuPage County.
The award and all county team honor the tremendous contributions to the game of football and people by Red Grange.
Red Grange grew up in DuPage County, was a three time All- American at the University of Illinois and a key figure in making Pro Football what it is today playing for the Chicago Bears.
Red Grange is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame. Most importantly, Red Grange was extremely humble and always helped the less fortunate throughout his lifetime values we hope to see continue today from our award winners.
Notable Past Recipients of the award- Payton Thorne, Clayton Thorson, Dan Vitale, Chuck Long, Jim Juriga, Kent Graham to name a few.
Below are the details for the 2024 Red Grange All County Banquet to be held on Wednesday November 20th at the DoubleTree Inn in Lisle.
Player and Coach banquet ticket is complimentary to this event. Remaining ticket sales are available for family and friends and sales will end this Sunday November 17th at 11:59PMCST.
No ticket will be sold at the door.
2024: The Red Grange All County Team
2024 Offensive Player of the Year? TBA at the Award Banquet
2024 Defensive Player of the Year? TBA at the Awards Banquet
ILB Jeremy Johanik Wheaton Academy
OL/DL Ryan McGarry Hinsdale Central
WR/S Niko Mentos Lake Park
RB/DB Robert Lee West Chicago
OL Ryan Mascari Neuqua Valley
OL Stefan Popov Waubonsie Valley
OL Ryder McMurray Hinsdale South
RB Devontae Clark Glenbard South
OL Dylan Bradford Glenbard North
OL Jonathan Hurst Wheaton North
DE Joe Rodi Benet Academy
DL Liam Rooney Benet Academy
RB/LB Jimmy Conners York
DL Joseph Reiff York
QB Bruno Massel York
LB Evan Gaughn York
QB Jacob Bell Naperville North
DT Gabriel Hill Naperville North
WR Quinn Morris Naperville North
S Kaiser Williams Naperville North
OL/DL JC Hayes Montini Catholic
WR Santino Florio Montini Catholic
DE Nicky Castaldo Montini Catholic
WR/DB KJ Rhodes Willowbrook
DL Jordan Pate Willowbrook
WR Amonte Cook Glenbard East
WR Chris Renford Glenbard East
WR/DB Amari Williams Wheaton South
OLB Kirby Christensen Wheaton South
QB Luca Carbonaro Wheaton South
TE Brady Goken Wheaton South
DE Jake Stanish Naperville Central
S Garrett Nichols Naperville Central
QB Sebastian Hayes Naperville Central
WR Deshaun Williams Naperville Central
DB Mason Ellens Glenbard West
OL Michael O'Connell Glenbard West
WR Zachary Washington St. Francis
WR/DB Ian Willis St Francis
OL Jaylen Torres St Francis
WR Dario Milivojevic St. Francis
DB Seth Valeri St. Francis
DE Dominik Hulak IC Catholic Prep
LB Foley Calcagno IC Catholic Prep
OL Jacobi Spraggins Downers Grove South
RB Keon Magitt Downers Grove South
QB Owen Lansu Downers Grove North
DL Joe Edwards Downers Grove North
LB Jack Gregorio Downer Grove North
WR/DB Charlie Cruse Downers Grove North