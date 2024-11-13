2024: The Red Grange All County Team

2024 Red Grange All County Football Team Banquet

A Special Thank You goes to the Armburst Family, the Vivoda Family and GoRout.

The Red Grange Award was started in 1974 by Howard Gaede.

The Red Grange Award is given annually to the Offensive and Defensive POY in the football tradition rich DuPage County.

The award and all county team honor the tremendous contributions to the game of football and people by Red Grange.

Red Grange grew up in DuPage County, was a three time All- American at the University of Illinois and a key figure in making Pro Football what it is today playing for the Chicago Bears.

Red Grange is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame. Most importantly, Red Grange was extremely humble and always helped the less fortunate throughout his lifetime values we hope to see continue today from our award winners.

Notable Past Recipients of the award- Payton Thorne, Clayton Thorson, Dan Vitale, Chuck Long, Jim Juriga, Kent Graham to name a few.

Below are the details for the 2024 Red Grange All County Banquet to be held on Wednesday November 20th at the DoubleTree Inn in Lisle.

Player and Coach banquet ticket is complimentary to this event. Remaining ticket sales are available for family and friends and sales will end this Sunday November 17th at 11:59PMCST.

