Meet: 2027 RB/LB Duke Mays

Name: Duke Mays

School: Johnsburg

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @duke_mays

Instagram: dukemays34

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting I play in a 7v7 league

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17582549/675cb75c380a2d03821448db

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am an extremely hard worker and will do whatever it takes to be the best. My mind is strong and can push through adversity in all kinds of situation.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating our rival school richmond for the first time in 7 years.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cam Chancellor is my favorite player defensively because he is tough and hits like a train, offensively i love Cam Skattaboo because of how hard he runs and doesn’t shy away from contact at all as shown against texas.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Cross-Fit

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Freshman and Sophomore year

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Landon Benson from Coal City.