Northwestern offers 2026 Chicago tackle Claude Mpouma at Wrigley Field

Northwestern entered the arms race for 2026 tackle Claude Mpouma on the Chicago kid's home turf, Wrigley Field.

Mpouma, who plays at Chicago Phillips High School, was on the North side to watch the Wildcats take on No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. He expected to see a football game. He didn't expect to walk away with a scholarship offer.

"[I was offered] before the game," he said. "Coach Braun was on the field and one of the directors of personnel came up to me and said 'Coach wants to talk to you.'

"I thought he just wanted to talk to me and tell me he was happy I was here, but then he said there are two things he wanted to let me know about: first, we want you back on campus [for a visit]. The second, we're extending you an offer, congratulations. Out of nowhere. I was just happy."

Read more about Mpouma's recruitment in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!