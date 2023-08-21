(this is the free version of the 2023 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 poll which was first released in late July on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

2022 Preseason Chicagoland Top 30

1. Mount Carmel 0-0 (1) The Caravan look as strong this summer as anyone and that's impressive coming off an undefeated (14-0) 2022 Class 7A state championship. Junior QB Jack Elliott is very capable of leading the Caravan spread game, Wisconsin pledge RB Darrion Dupree is a headliner along with a very deep Caravan lineup. Week 1 against East St. Louis is a great test and opening game. Next: vs East St. Louis @ Illinois State

2. Lincoln Way East (0-0) (2) Lincoln Way East and veteran head coach Rob Zvonar jsut wins and the Griffins welcome back another loaded roster. Senior QB Braden Tischer is a Player of the Year candidate while the remaining skills have talent as well. The Griffins will also get tested out of the gates at Gately against Kenwood. Next: Thursday vs Kenwood Academy @ Gately

3. Loyola Academy (0-0) (3) Longtime Loyola Academy assistant coach Beau Desherow gets the keys to the kingdom and expect the much of the same this season. Loyola boosted it's staff with the addition of Pat Fitzgerald and former Maine South Hall of Fame OC Charlie Bliss this summer. Junior QB Ryan Fitzgerald (Pat's son) will lead a young but talented offense while the defense welcomes back 7 starters from a season ago. Next: @ Grand Rapids Central Catholic

4. York (0-0) (11) The Dukes under Chris Fitzgerald have continued to mover higher and higher up the Class 8A food chain. The Dukes graduated some key starters this spring but the remaining talent in hand is high level led by senior WR Luke Mailander along with junior DE Joseph Reiff. Next: @ Glenbrook South

5. Maine South (0-0) It's been an interesting off-season for Maine South after having to forfeit all of it's win from the 2022 season due to an IHSA rules violation regarding residency. On the field the Hawks will rely on senior QB Jack DeFilippis along with two way standout WR/DB Evan Agosto along with senior RB Michael Dellumo. Maine South and head coach Dave Inserra will get tested right out of the gates against CCL Blue power Brother Rice. Next: (5) vs Brother Rice

6. Batavia (0-0) (4) The Bulldogs have become a state wide power both in Chicagoland as well as in Class 7A and Batavia has a lot to offer in 2023. Senior QB Ryan Boe (North Dakota State) is in line for a big senior season while the remaining skills are deep and experienced. The Bulldogs defense has plenty yo offer in 2023 led by senior LB Ben Fiegel (SIU) and DL Jordan Buckley (Ball State). Week 2 hosting Lincoln Way East will be a huge measuring stick game for Batavia. Next: vs Phillips

7. Nazareth Academy (0-0) (20) The Class 5A defending state champion Road Runners have one of the state's most experienced teams while still being underclassmen. Huh? Junior QB Logan Malachuk is a three year varsity starter along with DE/OLB Gabe Kaminski. Look for Kaminski is continuing to draw Power 5 offers and recruiting attention nationally this summer. The remainder of the roster has talent and enough depth to hopefully withstand a strong regular season schedule this season in the revised CCL/ESCC Orange conference. Next: @ Kankakee

8. Lyons Township (0-0) (NR) The Lions and head coach Jon Beutjer welcomes back an experience and battle tested lineup for the 2023 season. Lyons will rely heavily on senior QB Ryan Jackson, an experienced group of receivers led by senior WR/DB Noah Pfafflin (Colgate) and junior WR Travis Stamms along with an offensive line anchored by senior 4 star ranked OL/DL Eddie Tuerk (Illinois). The Lions are a very senior heavy team this fall and that experience should be a key in getting them around the always stacked West Suburban Silver conference race. Next: @ Prospect

9. Palatine (0-0) (25) The Pirates had a nice run last season and several key playmakers return this fall. Palatine senior RB Dominik Ball (Tulane) is the headliner while senior QB Tommy Elter looks to build off a solid 2022 season. The Pirates also have talent and muscle upfront led by junior OL Parker Brault along with junior 4 star ranked DL Jaylen Williams (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) who is holding multiple Power 5 scholarship offers this summer. Next: @ St. Charles North

10. Providence Catholic (0-0) (NR) The Celtics and second year head coach Tyler Plantz is looking to pick up right where they left off after making it to the 2022 Class 4A state title game. Providence Catholic will rely on a strong core of returning starters from a season ago including RB Jamari Tribbett along with senior TE Adam Gibson while the Celtics program no question is riding a wave of momentum created by the new staff along with the players. It's a new ball game these days on the Emerald Isle. Next: @ Lake Central Indiana

11. Warren Township (0-0) (7) The Blue Devils are always sound defensively under head coach Bryan McNulty and will bring a ton of speed and strength on both sides of the football this season. Keep an eye on senior QB Nate Foster along with senior RB/LB Donovan McNeal while the line will be anchored by two way starter in senior OL/DL Aidan Porreca. Next: @ Barrington

12. Kankakee (0-0) (18) The Kays came up just a bit short in 2022 but under new head coach Miles Osei will truly reload and be back in a state title hunt this fall. Keep an eye on QB Larenz Walters along with senior 4 star ranked OT Marques Easley (Georgia) while senior RB Tony Phillips Jr. is a speedy game breaker type. The Kays defense lost some key names to graduation but the speedy secondary led by Tyrone Kennedy Jr is still a strength. Next: vs Nazareth Academy

13. St Rita (0-0) (13) The Mustangs and new head coach Martin Hopkins will look to keep the Mustangs at the top of the ranking and maintain the success found under retired head coach Todd Kuska. The Mustangs will rely on 11 returning starters (5 offense 6 defense) and key names back this fall in senior QB Jett Hilding, senior RB Derrick Stewart along with a solid defensive line led by senior DL Ray Staffold and keep an eye on junior LB James Kingsbury. Next: @ Sandburg

14.Prairie Ridge (0-0) (17) The Wolves and head coach Chris Schremp made an impressive run last season in Class 6A and came up short in the 6A state title game to East St. Louis. Gone to graduation off the 2022 team was All State QB Tyler Vasey but in steps senior Joey Vanderwiel to run the Wolves triple option attack led by three returning starters back on the offensive line led by senior John Fallaw and the line play on both sides of the football will be a strength this season.The Wolves also welcome back 7 starters on defense and keep an eye on junior DL Gavin Tinch (6-foot-4, 285 pounds)who is drawing recruiting attention this summer. Next: vs Jacobs

15.Brother Rice (0-0) (19) The Crusaders and second year head coach Casey Quedenfeld will look towards the offense to lead the way early this season in particular as the less experienced defense find it's sea legs. Brother Rice welcomes back 7 returning starters on offense led by senior RB Randall Nauden (Navy) along with rotating QB's in senior Ryan Hartz and senior QB Marcus Brown . The Crusaders offensive line is also a strength with 4 starters back from a season ago as senior OT Conor Kenzinger (6-foot-6, 285 pounds) is a name to watch this season. Defensively for Brother Rice, junior LB Christian Pierce is already holding several Power 5 offers and is a national level recruit and will be asked to provide leadership along with senior DL Mac Murzyn and senior LB Lee Niksic. Next: @ Maine South

16. Marist (0-0) (9) The Redhawks are always in Top 30 contention year in and year out, and the 2023 Redhawks will be a less experienced team on both sides of the football to start the season. Marist will welcome back 7 returning starters (3 offense 4 defense) and keep an eye on senior RB Marc Coy along with junior DL Brad Fitzgibbon and Fitzgibbon is drawing increased Division 1 recruiting attention this summer. The Redhawks program is always loaded with young talent that will emerge sooner rather than later in 2023. Next: @ Glenbard West

17. Glenbard West (0-0) (6) The Hitters and head coach Chad Hetlet will rely on the Hitters defense early this fall. Glenbard West welcomes back seven starters on defense led by senior DE Danny Coffey, senior LB Ben Starrman along with senior LB Eli Limouris plus junior DB Mason Ellens and senior LB Ben Cesario. The Hilltoppers offense will lean heavily on senior RB Julius Ellens who is a multi-year starter and one of the most productive players in the West Suburban Silver this fall. Senior RB Rhett Pierce is also a multi-year contributor and finding a steady quarterback along with reloading on the offensive line is the big keys for the Hilltoppers this summer. Next: vs Marist

18. Neuqua Valley (0-0) (8) The Wildcats and head coach Bill Ellinghaus always has his teams ready to go and the 2023 version will rely on a strong group of returning skills players. Senior QB Ryan Mohler stepped up last season as a backup and had a strong season. The Wildcats also have some nice receivers in two way starting WR/DB Miles Miskel and senior WR Carter Stare. Junior TE Ryan Mascari is another name that has been drawing steady recruiting looks and attention this summer. Neuqua Valley on defense will need to replace 8 starters from last season with heavy losses at linebacker and defensive back. Week 1 hosting Oswego is a great opening game and the Wildcats non conference slate is no joke. Next: vs Oswego

19. Lockport (0-0) (21) The Porters fought it's way into the 2022 post-season but this was a team that was young and also suffered several key injuries and just never seemed to click in 2022. 2023? The Porters welcome back 7 starters on defense and keep an eye on LB Jameson Clark along with sophomore DL Mike Pratt. The Porters offense will look towards senior QB Drew Gallagher who split time at linebacker in 2022 while both running backs Eli Beltran and Aiden Preciado will be relied on this fall. Next: @ Plainfield North

20. St. Charles North (0-0) (NR).The North Stars and head coach Rob Pomazak has a roster filled with impressive talent with 13 starters (6 offense 7 defense) back this fall. Junior QB Ethan Plumb has D1 potential and has been a varsity letterman and semi-starter since his freshman season. Senior TE/LB Jake Furtney (Army) is a multi-year varsity starter and leader for the North Stars and also keep an eye on senior WR Jake Mettetal. The North Stars get a great Week 1 test hosting Palatine. Next: vs Palatine

21. Hersey (0-0) (NR) The Huskies and head coach Tom Nelson might have his best team since taking over the Hersey program. The Hersey offense is led by junior QB Colton Gumino who has a big time arm and along with senior WR WR Carson Grove (Northwestern) and junior D1 recruit TE Logan Farrell and RB Chuck Meister should provide some real firepower on offense this season. Senior OL Will Nolan (Iowa) is another ley name who could also see time on both sides of the football and also keep an eye on senior OL/DL Gus Dammann (6-foot-1, 240 pounds). Next: vs New Trier

22. IC Catholic Prep (0-0) (NR) The defending Class 3A state champion Knights and head coach Bill Krefft have moved from the Metro Suburban conference to the newly realigned CCL/ESCC Orange conference this season. The Knights have serious talenet this season in senior WR/DB KJ Parker (Iowa) along with senior TE Eric Karner (Texas A&M) and junior LB Dominic Hulak who has multiple Power 5 offers this summer. Senior QB Dennis Mandala is another key and also a multi-year starter for the Knights this fall. The schedule this season is loaded, and the biggest question is can ICCP compete against the best in 8A with a roster of less than 40 players on the varsity level? Next: vs Gary Bowman Academy (Indiana)

23. Morgan Park (0-0) (NR) The Mustangs and head coach Chris James continues to build up his Mustangs program and is this the year the Mustangs have been pointing towards? Morgan Park welcomes back several key starters who are also multi-year varsity keys including junior QB Marcus Thaxton, senior 4 star ranked ATH Tysean Griffin (Illinois) plus senior WR/DB Chris Durr Jr. while junior S/OLB Jovan Clark is a big time hitter. The Morgan Park roster is also loaded with talented underclassmen names look for more names to emerge this season. Next: @ Oak Lawn Richards

24. Kenwood Academy (0-0) (30) The Broncos and head coach Sinque Turner has also been building up towards this season as the Broncos have a starting lineup stacked with high level talent. Kenwood will look towards the likes of Bolingbrook transfer 4 star senior WR I'Marion Stewart (Michigan) to make an impact along with senior 4 star ranked DE Marquise Lightfoot (Miami Fla.), senior S Mako Grant and DE Ivan Moore Jr. while senior QB Nacari McFarlane (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) when healthy is a game changer. The Broncos no question will have opportunities to show how they stack up early this season including Thursday hosting Lincoln Way East. Next: vs Lincoln Way East @ Gately

25. Geneva (0-0) (NR) The Geneva Vikings have been making progress over the past few seasons under head coach Boone Thorgesen. The Vikings will rely on standout junior 4 star ranked WR Talyn Taylor who is already sought after nationally. Senior QB Nate Stempowski will be a multi-year varsity starter this fall and also keep an eye on junior RB Troy Velez along with senior LB Tommy Diamond and LB Will Diamond. The Vikings also have much improved overall numbers and depth this season and will challenge in the rugged Dukane conference this fall. Next: @ Metea Valley

26. Joliet Catholic (0-0) (12) The Hilltoppers and head coach Jake Jaworski will look to reload in several spots this summer, but also has some key starter back as well as key leaders from a season ago. Joliet Catholic will get the football into the hands of senior RB HJ Grigsby who had a very solid season in 2022. Senior QB Andy Munoz will get the call as the starter but JCA also has a very solid backup in sophomore Lucas Simulick while on defense the linebacker group is a strength led by three retuning staters in senior LB Max Hrvatin, junior Daniel Rouse and junior Griffin Alessio. Standout senior 3 star ranked DL Dillan Johnson (Wisconsin) will also be an impact player on both sides of the football this season for the Hillmen. The schedule starts off with a bang in Week 1 traveling to Iowa City to take on one of the top programs in Iowa. Next: @ Iowa City, Iowa

27. Lake Zurich (0-0) (NR) The Bears and head coach Ron Plantz welcomes back some key names from a team that made it to the Class 7A state semifinals a season ago. Senior WR Jackson Piggott is a big time playmaker for the Bears along with RB Chris Pirrone. The line play will also be a strength and keep an eye on senior OL/DL Lincoln Adams along with junior OT Jacob Witt and junior OL Max Maj. Next: vs Niles Notre Dame

28. Naperville North (0-0) (14) The Huskies and head coach Sean Drendel graduated a terrific QB in Aidan Gray who's now at Northwestern, yet not all is lost. Naperville North will look towards 16 returning starters back from a season ago (8 offense 8 defense) including standout 3 star ranked senior WR/S Luke Williams (Purdue) along with up and coming junior QB Jacob Bell. Naperville North also has 4 starters back on the offensive line and keep an eye on senior OL Andrew Jennings. The early portion of the regular season schedule is rough starting Week 1 hosting Homewood-Flossmoor.Next: vs Homewood Flossmoor

29. Lemont (0-0) (22) .Lemont and first year head coach Willie Hayes will take over a Lemont football program without a nickname, but a program that still has a ton of football talent. Lemont will look towards 9 returning starters (4 offense 5 defense) and several multi-year starters will be back again this fall. Senior QB Nathan Kunickis (Harvard) is a name to watch while senior OL Jacob Katauskas (Coastal Carolina) is an impact player on the Lemont line. Next: @ Libertyville

30. Minooka (0-0) (NR) The Minooka Indians and head coach Matt Harding has been able to guide the football program back into a consistent winner and are the Indians ready for a move up in 8A starting this fall? The Indians will look towards 12 starters back (7 offense 5 defense) led by senior OL Brady Barrowman (Ball State) along with two way standout senior RB/DB Joey Partridge and senior WR Donovan Anderson along with senior TE Carson Jacoby and senior H Back Kam Chigi. The defense will be a bit younger and less experienced but still talented led by senior DB Eferin Ramirez and senior DL Cayden Garcia (6-foot-3, 240 pounds).Next: vs Rock Island

The Others (in no order) Homewood-Flossmoor/Jacobs/ICCP/South Elgin/Richards/Glenbard South/Fenwick/Oswego/Yorkville/Naperville Central/Morris/Simeon/Richmond Burton/Wilmington/St. Charles North/Lake Forest/St. Patrick/Benet Academy/Shepard/South Elgin/Glenbard South