Meet: 2027 DB Ryan Mullen

Name: Ryan Mullen

School: St. Francis

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 187 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Ryan_Mullen11

Instagram: ryan_mul4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train with Pete Houlihan for DB training and I train at iron flag fitness with Coach jared for speed and strength training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19477008/67454bc1155bc86e992155cd

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am very hard working and disciplined and also love being very physical while playing football and I am always ready to work

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting on varsity as a sophomore and having a interception against Nazareth in the semi finals

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is probably Richard Sherman or Patrick Surtain because they both play my position and I like the physicality and ball skills of both of them

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Donovan Robinson or Garret Reese