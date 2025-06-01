Meet: 2027 DB Ryan Mullen

Name: Ryan Mullen
School: St. Francis
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 187 pounds
Position: DB
Twitter: @Ryan_Mullen11
Instagram: ryan_mul4
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
I train with Pete Houlihan for DB training and I train at iron flag fitness with Coach jared for speed and strength training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19477008/67454bc1155bc86e992155cd
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am very hard working and disciplined and also love being very physical while playing football and I am always ready to work
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Starting on varsity as a sophomore and having a interception against Nazareth in the semi finals
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is probably Richard Sherman or Patrick Surtain because they both play my position and I like the physicality and ball skills of both of them
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Donovan Robinson or Garret Reese