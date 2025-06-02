Tight end Will Vala has a top 3 with Illinois official visit up next

Three-star in-state prospect Will Vala from Downers Grove (Ill.) North will be on campus at Illinois this weekend, the first of three upcoming upcoming official visits for the 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end.
The visits loom large as Vala closes in on his college decision. He discusses what some of the deciding factors will be in this update from Orange and Blue News.
ILLINOIS: Official visit dates | Commitment list
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
MORE: Predictions for five Illinois recruiting targets | Three-star cornerback AJ Marks previews Illinois official visit