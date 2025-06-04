Meet: 2026 LB Ali Shaibe

Name: Ali Shaibe

School: Andrew

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Alishaibe24

Instagram: Ali Shiabe

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18137683/6738c20bb978c2e407e031ac

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, loyalty, maximum effort every play, very coachable and always wanting to get better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning are conference my sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Fred Warner because he is able to play sideline to sideline. He is very good at coverage and goes hard every play.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jonas Williams