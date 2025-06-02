Meet: 2026 OL Jaylin Stowder

Name: Jaylin Stowder

School: Carmel Catholic

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 295 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @DripJalin300

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19036812/670a8b8c162b5fc21381ee39

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Nastiness/Energy and great discipline

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going To the semifinals my soph year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quentin Nelson hes a top guard in the leauge and finishes plays with great technique

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Nate Marshall