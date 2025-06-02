Meet: 2026 OL Jaylin Stowder

Name: Jaylin Stowder
School: Carmel Catholic
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 295 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @DripJalin300
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19036812/670a8b8c162b5fc21381ee39
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Nastiness/Energy and great discipline
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Going To the semifinals my soph year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Quentin Nelson hes a top guard in the leauge and finishes plays with great technique
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Nate Marshall