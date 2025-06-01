Meet: 2027 RB Lamari Smith

Name: Lamari Smith

School: South Elgin

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @Lamari_smith

Instagram: Lamari_smith

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19474958/6740ad7b3e65b7f759447923

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Positive attitude and versatility

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Summer camp and off season lifts

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marshall lynch, brings energy, explosive player.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

No

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA