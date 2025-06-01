Meet: 2027 RB Lamari Smith

Name: Lamari Smith
School: South Elgin
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @Lamari_smith
Instagram: Lamari_smith
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19474958/6740ad7b3e65b7f759447923
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Positive attitude and versatility
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Summer camp and off season lifts
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Marshall lynch, brings energy, explosive player.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
No
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA