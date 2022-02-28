2024 DT Johnson just keeps winning

Joliet (Ill.) Catholic sophomore defensive tackle prospect Dillan Johnson (6-foot-2, 270 pounds) has been doing a lot of winning lately. Johnson, who was a key performer on the 2021 Joliet Catholic Class 4A state title team just recently won both an individual 285 pound heavyweight state wrestling title along with the Hilltoppers winning the Class 2A state team wrestling title this past weekend. Johnson checks in and discusses his latest football recruiting news and more in this update.

"We won the team state wrestling title this weekend and it's been a great season for me and my team," Johnson said. "I'll start to get back and train for football now along with wrestling this spring and summer."

Johnson filled us in and recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"January was a pretty crazy time at our school and we had a ton of college coaches in school every day. The college coaches are restricted in talking to me but I know that the coaches from Iowa State, Purdue, Boston College plus Eastern Michigan all made jn school visits and had been talking to my coaches about me. The feedback from the different coaches has been positive and that they like what they see from me. The coaches said they will want to get to know me soon."

Does Johnson have any upcoming spring college visit plans?

"I'm planning to get out to see Iowa State on March 5th. That's the only visit I have set up but I'm hoping to get out to see more colleges soon."

Johnson was also asked to reflect back on his 2021 fall football season and grade his on the field performance.

"I would give myself a letter grade of "A" for the season and we just had an amazing state title year because I had some great teammates and coaches help me get better. Overall I felt I played pretty good. I was able to use my hands much better this past season along with just being able to flow to the football well. I'm definitely working on improving my overall pass rush and improving my overall technique along with getting quicker and more explosive."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today