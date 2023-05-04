Sterling (Ill.) junior offensive tackle recruit Lucas Austin (6-foot-6, 250 pounds) has seen his football recruiting stock surge this spring as more and more Division 1 schools are discovering this hidden gem located on the Western part of the State of Illinois. Austin breaks down his latest football recruiting news here.

"Last season I played both offensive tackle and defensive end and pretty much every college is recruiting me as an offensive tackle," Austin said. "Recruiting has been going really well so far and it's been exciting."

Austin filled us in on his latest recruiting news so far this spring.

"I have scholarship offers now from Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Army, Yale along with Minnesota State (D2). We've also seen quite a few college coaches in school this month from NIU, Northern Iowa, Air Force, Miami of Ohio, Iowa State and Ball State so far. I'm also in contact with the coaches from Iowa State, Illinois and also Northwestern."

Austin, who is also a standout student in the classroom (4.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale) is planning to be busy this coming summer and taking part in some college camps.

"A lot of the bigger schools all like me but they want to see if I can add more good weight and keep it on. Once the basketball season ended over the winter I've already added a good 20 pounds. I've never really had an issue with adding more weight and size and I've been just increasing my food intake along with hitting the weight room hard. I'm set to camp at Iowa State on June 3rd, Illinois on June 15th and I'm also planning to camp at Northwestern sometime later in June."

So how has Austin been able to improve his overall game this off season and what has gotten better in his overall game?

"I've worked hard on just improving my overall technique and fundamentals. I've played offensive tackle for just one season but I feel like I'm making a lot of improvements in my game. I've been working with Coach Greg King at school also with training with Strength U Sports Performance."

Lucas Austin has multiple scholarship offers.