Meet: 2026 OL/DL Noah Telitz

Name: Noah Telitz

School: Waubonsie Valley

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @NoahTelitz7822

Instagram: Noah.Telitz5722

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18058682/6726324cbf56bc53d1dd3a0a

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, work ethic and the love of pushing my teammates to be the best they can!

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

1. Winning the youth Super Bowl my first two years of playing tackle football 2. Getting my first varsty Sack 3. Getting my first varsity pancakes

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Scott Matlock because he shows that you can play multiple positions at higher levels

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling, Track and Field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Payton Roberson Lockport