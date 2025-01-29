Meet: 2026 TE/DL Jackson Miranda

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Jackson Miranda

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: TE/DL

Twitter: @jacksonamiranda

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19476069/67364ffffe713807bdbf03a4

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring size and strength and the ability block d line men and linebackers and run routes and make catches when needed.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

This first year at Tight end was very fun and we had a great season going 8-3 with our offense proving people wrong and growing a lot as a group.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

George Kittle I love his drive for the game and his ability to be able to block people of all sizes while having sure hands and knowing how to run elite routes

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Carson Cooney