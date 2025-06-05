The 2025 IHSA Football season will be here before you know it and now is the time to get ready.

EDGYTIM.com remains your home for everything you'll need for countdown to IHSA Football Kickoff including our annual in-depth preseason team previews.

The EDGYTIM Preseason Team Previews (which are filled out and completed by each high school program's head coach) are stacked with important information and accurate preseason information including returning starters, newcomers to watch plus full and updated team schedules, along with EDGY's Take on each team and much, much more. make sure to check back here often as new teams will be featured each day until Kickoff 2025 is here.

2025 Team Preview: Antioch Sequoits

2025 Team Preview: Hoffman Estates Hawks

2025 Team Preview: York Dukes

FREE 2025 Team Preview: Forreston Cardinals

FREE 2025 Team Preview: Monmouth Roseville Titans

FREE 2025 Team Preview: Orion Chargers

2025 Team Preview: Prospect Knights

2025 Team Preview: Metamora Redbirds

2025 Team Preview: Lake Park Lancers

FREE 2025 Team Preview: Paxton Buckley Loda Panthers

FREE 2025 Team Preview: Stark County Rebels

2025 Team Preview: Geneva Vikings

2025 Team Preview: Mascoutah Indians

2025 Team Preview: Huntley Red Raiders

2025 Team Preview: Lakes Eagles

2025 Team Preview: Oak Lawn Spartans

2025 Team Preview: Bremen Braves

2025 Team Preview: Minooka Indians

2025 Team Preview: Johnsburg Skyhawks

2025 Team Preview: Morton Potters

2025 Team Preview: Marian Central Catholic Hurricanes

2025 Team Preview: Normal West Wildcats

2025 Team Preview: Erie Prophetstown Panthers

2025 Team Preview: Mt. Zion Braves

2025 Team Preview: Marengo Indians

2025 Team Preview: Fremd Vikings

2025 Team Preview: Oswego East Wolves

2025 Team Preview: Richmond Burton Rockets

2025 Team Preview: Rochelle Hubs

2025 Team Preview: Triad Knights

2025 Team Preview: Morris Football Team

2025 Team Preview: New Trier Trevians

2025 Team Preview: Sterling Golden Warriors

2025 Team Preview: Nazareth Academy Road Runners

2025 Team Preview: Plainfield North Tigers

2025 Team Preview: Andrew Thunderbolts