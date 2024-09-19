Advertisement
in other news
2024 Breakdown: Mount Carmel
2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Chicago Mount Carmel Caravan is here.
• Tim OHalloran
2024 Breakdown: Nazareth Academy
2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Nazareth Academy Road Runners.
• Tim OHalloran
DT Parks recaps his Purdue visit
Brother Rice sophomore DT Brayden Parks (6-foot-2, 295 pounds) made a Saturday game day visit to Purdue.
• Tim OHalloran
OT Mpouma adds several new offers
Phillips junior OT recruit Claude Mpouma (6-foot-7, 300 pounds) has added several new Power 4 offers over the past week.
• Tim OHalloran
2026 edge Jacob Alexander gets his first look at Wisconsin
This weekend, the Badgers hosted the standout 2026 Lincoln-Way East DE Jacob Alexander
• Tim OHalloran
in other news
2024 Breakdown: Mount Carmel
2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Chicago Mount Carmel Caravan is here.
• Tim OHalloran
2024 Breakdown: Nazareth Academy
2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Nazareth Academy Road Runners.
• Tim OHalloran
DT Parks recaps his Purdue visit
Brother Rice sophomore DT Brayden Parks (6-foot-2, 295 pounds) made a Saturday game day visit to Purdue.
• Tim OHalloran
2027 DB Harrington is on the rise
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Rank
School
Advertisement
Advertisement