2024 Breakdown: Mount Carmel

2024 Breakdown: Mount Carmel

2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Chicago Mount Carmel Caravan is here.

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 Breakdown: Nazareth Academy

2024 Breakdown: Nazareth Academy

2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Nazareth Academy Road Runners.

 • Tim OHalloran
DT Parks recaps his Purdue visit

DT Parks recaps his Purdue visit

Brother Rice sophomore DT Brayden Parks (6-foot-2, 295 pounds) made a Saturday game day visit to Purdue.

 • Tim OHalloran
OT Mpouma adds several new offers

OT Mpouma adds several new offers

Phillips junior OT recruit Claude Mpouma (6-foot-7, 300 pounds) has added several new Power 4 offers over the past week.

 • Tim OHalloran
2026 edge Jacob Alexander gets his first look at Wisconsin

2026 edge Jacob Alexander gets his first look at Wisconsin

This weekend, the Badgers hosted the standout 2026 Lincoln-Way East DE Jacob Alexander

 • Tim OHalloran

Published Sep 19, 2024
Watch: Week 4 3rd and Leng Podcast
Tim OHalloran  •  EdgyTim
Twitter
@EDGYTIM

Make sure to watch to the brand new edition of the 3rd and Leng podcast featuring Coach Matt Leng along with EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran. Each week Matt Leng and EDGYTIM will discuss the latest ongoings in and around IHSA football Class 4A thru Class 1A football along with the latest news in 8 Man Football across the state.

Also thanks to NUICFootball.com for the use of it's 2024 Class3A thru 8 Man Preseason polls. Make sure to follow @NIUCFootball on Twitter

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
