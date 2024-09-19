Watch: Week 4 3rd and Leng Podcast

in other news
2024 Breakdown: Mount Carmel
2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Chicago Mount Carmel Caravan is here.
2024 Breakdown: Nazareth Academy
2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Nazareth Academy Road Runners.
DT Parks recaps his Purdue visit
Brother Rice sophomore DT Brayden Parks (6-foot-2, 295 pounds) made a Saturday game day visit to Purdue.
OT Mpouma adds several new offers
Phillips junior OT recruit Claude Mpouma (6-foot-7, 300 pounds) has added several new Power 4 offers over the past week.
2026 edge Jacob Alexander gets his first look at Wisconsin
This weekend, the Badgers hosted the standout 2026 Lincoln-Way East DE Jacob Alexander
