Four-star tight end Mack Sutter was back at Illinois

Rivals100 tight end Mack Sutter has been a frequent visitors to Illinois, his latest trip to Champaign coming to check out the Illini in action on Saturday against Central Michigan.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound four-star prospect from Dunlap (Ill.) is one of the top Illini recruiting targets in the class of 2025. He recaps his latest visit to Illinois in this update from Orange and Blue News.