Advertisement
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 17, 2024
Four-star tight end Mack Sutter was back at Illinois
Default Avatar
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Rivals100 tight end Mack Sutter has been a frequent visitors to Illinois, his latest trip to Champaign coming to check out the Illini in action on Saturday against Central Michigan.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound four-star prospect from Dunlap (Ill.) is one of the top Illini recruiting targets in the class of 2025. He recaps his latest visit to Illinois in this update from Orange and Blue News.

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement