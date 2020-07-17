EdgyTim - Bastone recaps his camp showing

Last Rep for U of Minnesotta Duluth. Best O vs Best D. @carmine_bastone @dmeyo1 @EDGYTIM @gomab_3 @robertpomazak @FISTFootball @BielBryce pic.twitter.com/fq0DNgrPKR

St. Charles (Ill.) North senior defensive tackle recruit Carmine Bastone (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) was able to head up North on Thursday and took part ion the Minnesota Duluth padded camp. Bastone checks in and recaps his camp performance, breaks down his upcoming 2020 senior season and more here.

"I'm driving back from Minnesota Duluth now and I took part in the padded camp," Moreno said. "It was great to just pad up and go out and compete again. It felt a little strange at first since we haven't been in pads at all for awhile now, but it came back to me pretty quick."

Bastone also came away feeling good about his first padded camp performance this summer.

"I came away feeling like I was able to do pretty well at the camp. The camp lasted for about three hours and it was half combine portion and then the second half was all positional work. I was asked by the Minnesota Duluth staff to call the head coach (Kurt Wiese) in a few days and they said that's always a good thing after a camp. I'm definitely hoping that they offer me. I had a chance to look around at the campus at Minnesota Duluth and it's a cool looking campus."

So who else has Bastone been in contact with this summer?

"I'm still in contact with a lot of different coaches and I've been getting some camp invited and visit invites. I'm in contact with the coaches from South Dakota, Sioux Falls, Minnesota State, Bemidji State plus St. Thomas along with some of the Ivy League schools like Yale and Princeton. I try to stay in contact with those coaches every week or so."

Does Bastone have a time frame for making an eventual college choice?

"I've been looking harder at schools this summer, but I'm also still unsure on when I'll make a college choice."

Bastone is now looking forward to the start of his team camp this coming Monday.

"Our school district pushed back the camp start date and we are still set to start camp this coming Monday. We are all still working hard on our own along with still doing Zoom meetings and staying connected as much as we can as a team. ."

So how will Bastone's overall game change this coming season compared to a year ago?

"I've worked really hard on things like my hand fighting and just really improving my skills and fundamentals. I just have more tools to use in my overall game this season to make plays. I'm also stronger than last season and quicker."

Carmine Bastone has multiple scholarship offers.

