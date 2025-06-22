Meet: 2027 RB/LB Szion Pullin

Name: Szion Pullin

School: TF South

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 201 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @TheRealSzionP

Instagram: RealSzion

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting Indiana blaze 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19865996/67329764e1560e88eaee82e5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hardwork and the ability to breakdown and read plays at a high level, Overall a high football IQ on both sides of the ball.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Easily out crosstown rivalry games against Thornton fractional north and shutting them out on defense in the second half

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

On offense Marshawn Lynch the physicality he brought to the game is what made me fall in love with the game as a 1st grader, Then on defense Luke Kuechly he’s the reason I watch film the way I do and he showed me the importance of it.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I do track and field

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes, I played up this year

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Erimus wright he’s a 6’1 running back with offers from schools like Ole Miss and Michigan State