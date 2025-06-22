Meet: 2027 RB/LB Szion Pullin

Name: Szion Pullin
School: TF South
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 201 pounds
Position: RB/LB
Twitter: @TheRealSzionP
Instagram: RealSzion
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting Indiana blaze 7on7
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19865996/67329764e1560e88eaee82e5
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hardwork and the ability to breakdown and read plays at a high level, Overall a high football IQ on both sides of the ball.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Easily out crosstown rivalry games against Thornton fractional north and shutting them out on defense in the second half
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
On offense Marshawn Lynch the physicality he brought to the game is what made me fall in love with the game as a 1st grader, Then on defense Luke Kuechly he’s the reason I watch film the way I do and he showed me the importance of it.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
I do track and field
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes, I played up this year
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Erimus wright he’s a 6’1 running back with offers from schools like Ole Miss and Michigan State