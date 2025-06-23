Meet: 2026 DB Joshua Matheny

Name: Joshua Matheny

School: Evergreen Park

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @JoshuaJMatheny

Instagram: joshuamatheny13

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting I do a lot of off-season training with my dad but my favorite group is WIN performance.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19480344/671ef2865c4caf2e6f433f70

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a grinder who is also very disciplined. Being a 3-sport athlete and high academic student requires an enormous amount of discipline and effective time management. I pride myself on being able to manage all these things well. I also think that all of my teachers and coaches would say that I am also a high character person.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Truthfully, every moment. I love grinding and battling with my brothers. I also wrestle and run track but football is my 1st love. I love the brotherhood that is football.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

They would be Kyle Hamilton and Bryce Young. I love how each of these guys and they are both high character guys.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes. I wrestle and I run track.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes I am a 3 year varsity starter.

Who has been the best player you've played against?

The highest ranked would probably be Andre Lovett the Illinois comfit