Meet: 2027 TE Warren Schweitzer

Name: Warren Schweitzer

School: Rochelle

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: TE/WR/DE

Twitter/X: @wschweitz23

Instagram: @war_schweitz23

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting Speed and Agility at Moose(L)Up 7 on 7s with High School

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19940821/673b8bf37e0223e7906cf3d5

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I grew up living and working on a farm which taught me responsibility and what it means to have a good work ethic. On the field/court I am coachable and I listen; you only have to tell me to do something once. I am also a great teammate and leader.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Developing myself as a player and a person through working hard and seeing my team succeed in the playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Colston Loveland, because I am a Bears fan and I watched a lot of his games from when he was college and I feel that I have a similar play style to him. I like his flexibility and athleticism and how he could do so many things on offense.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play basketball for my high school and AAU for Basketball Paradise.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

I dressed for playoffs my freshman year and all season long my sophomore year, but I have not played significant snaps yet.

Who has been the best player you've played against?

I was covered and caught a pass with Brayden Trimble from Mount Zion covering me during a 7 on 7 last year.