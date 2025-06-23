Meet: 2026 RB/WR/DB Alex Hernandez

Name: Alex Hernandez
School: Boylan
Graduation year: 2026
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: RB/WR/DB
Twitter/X:
@alex21hern
Instagram: @alex21hern
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20119188/671900fcc81556a6d419c246
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I have good speed, quickness, and versatility and can help programs on either side of the ball.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Getting the chance to make the playoffs as a junior, and scoring a Rush, receiving, and kick return TD in a game we won 20-14.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jahmyr Gibbs because he is very quick and can do it all from Runningback
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Messiah Tilson from Rockford Guilford