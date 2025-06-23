Meet: 2026 RB/WR/DB Alex Hernandez

Name: Alex Hernandez

School: Boylan

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: RB/WR/DB

Twitter/X:

@alex21hern

Instagram: @alex21hern

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20119188/671900fcc81556a6d419c246

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have good speed, quickness, and versatility and can help programs on either side of the ball.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting the chance to make the playoffs as a junior, and scoring a Rush, receiving, and kick return TD in a game we won 20-14.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jahmyr Gibbs because he is very quick and can do it all from Runningback

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Messiah Tilson from Rockford Guilford