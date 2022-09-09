Week 3 Games are Now Out! Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week. Play Right Now: Pick Em 2022 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 3 Games Results are complied and announced on the Monday after each week's results. 1. The deadline for all completed brackets will be on each Friday by 4PMCST. 2. You must make selections for all games and also including answering the weekly tie breaker question. Any missing selections or a missing tie breaker automatically is a disqualification. The final winner will be announced and new games for the following week will be posted every Monday here. Simply just click the link and play along. Pick Em 2022 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 3 Games

Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week. EDGYTIM's 2022 Fall Season Record: 18-6 overall Week 3: My Best Winners and Guesses

Wheaton South at St. Charles North EDGY's Take: The St. Charles North Stars had been locked into a quarterback battle all summer, and it sure looked like they found some Week 2 magic from senior QB Will Vaske in it's 21-10 Week 2 win over Lake Zurich. The North Stars have talent all over the field and senior two way starter Drew Sturges is a key along with a strong senior class. Wheaton South bounced back from a tough Week 1 loss to Simeon in Chicago to upset top ranked Neuqua Valley 10-7 in OT in Week 2. The Tigers and head coach Sean Norris also dealt with a quarterback battle this summer and sophomore QVB Lucas Carbonaro has been steady after two weeks in the books. While this is still just Week 3, this game could potentially have an impact on eventual state playoff chances for both schools in the rugged DuKane conference race. Biggest storyline? Can the Wheaton South defense keep the St Charles North offense in check? Can the North Stars offense dent a young but talented Tigers defense? EDGY's Pick: Wheaton South 17 St. Charles North 14 Kaneland at Morris EDGY's Take: Both Morris and Kaneland are two top programs with a long history of running into each other in conference play. While the conference home for both schools has changed over the years, the matchup remains strong year in and year out. Kaneland and head coach Pat Ryan has an impressive offense led by junior QB Troyer Carlson and his main target is junior WR Aric Johnson., yet the Knights defense had issues in last week's loss to Geneva. Morris and head coach Alan Thorson has a senior heavy roster with a ton of varsity experience back. The Morris Football Team will look towards a huge offensive line while junior QB Carter Button has all the tools to lead the play action passing game. Morris senior RB/WR/LB Sam Reddinger (Northern Iowa) will be the best player on the field on Friday night, and Kaneland must have a plan to slow down Reddinger on offense then avoid Reddinger on defense. Biggest storyline? Can the Kaneland offense big play the Morris defense and keep them on their heels? Can the Morris defense get pressure upfront on the Kaneland line play and disrupt the timing of the passing game? Can the Knights defense man up and slow down the large Morris offensive line for four quarters? EDGY's Pick: Morris 31 Kaneland 21

Mount Carmel at Niles Notre Dame EDGY's Take: The Dons and Hall of Fame head coach Mike Hennessey was able to get a huge Week 2 win over rival St. Patrick 35-14 as Notre Dame relied on twins QB Vincenzo and WR Francesco Ricciardi while Notre Dame senior DL Karl Schmalz is an impact player on the Dons defense this fall. Mount Carmel had little issue last week against Phillips, and the Caravan have gotten a big season so far from senior QB Blainey Dowling along with a roster stacked with overall talent and depth. Mount Carmel has a ton of players with game changing ability led by junior RB Darrion Dupree plus senior WR Damarion Arrington and deep group of offensive skills. Biggest storyline? Can the Dons defense slow down and limit the Caravan's big play ability? Can the Notre Dame offensive line again control the line of scrimmage against the Mount Carmel defensive front? EDGY's Pick: Mount Carmel 31 Notre Dame 21 Marist at Nazareth Academy EDGY's Take: Marist and head coach Ron Dawczak was able to get the Redhawks in the win column last week against .Richards 49-6 as the Redhawks has continued to put up points and production after two weeks of football Keep an eye on senior QB Dermot Smyth along with senior WR Ryan Sims (Miami of Ohio) while RB Marc Coy is also another key name to watch. Nazareth Academy and veteran head coach Tim Racki is looking to bounce back after a Week 2 loss to Lemont 24-17, as the Road Runners offense has been limited at times after two weeks in the books. Sophomore QB Logan Malachuk is a key along with senior do it all Justin Taylor (Wisconsin) while sophomore DL Gabe Kaminski is already a heavily sought after name in the Class of 2025. Biggest storyline? Can the Nazareth Academy offense get back on track and get back to it's usual explosive ways this week? Can the Marist offense move the football against the football and control time of possession? EDGY's Pick: Marist 28 Nazareth Academy 20

Peoria at Cahokia EDGY's Take: Expect a ton of points and one of the more fun games from an offensive standpoint when these two match up. Peoria and head coach Tim Thornton continues to put up big points and offense led by RB Malachi Washington along with QB Tino Gist while the Lions will look to slow down a Cahokia offense that is as explosive as Peoria. Keep an eye on Cahokia senior QB Omarion Gooden along with Missouri bound WR/S Nicholas DeLoach and an offensive skills group with good overall speed and quickness. The Cahokia defense gave up a ton of yards on the deep pass to Homewood Flossmoor last Saturday....again not a good thing going in against a Peoria offense more than willing to sling the football around. Biggest storyline? Can the Cahokia defense get some stops and a handful of turnovers against the Peoria offense? Can anyone here stop the other long enough to take advantage of time of possession? I just get the feeling this could be a wild one. EDGY's Pick: Peoria 60 Cahokia 56