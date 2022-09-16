Week 4 Games are Now Out! Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week. Play Right Now: Pick Em 2022 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 4 Games Results are complied and announced on the Monday after each week's results. 1. The deadline for all completed brackets will be on each Friday by 4PMCST. 2. You must make selections for all games and also including answering the weekly tie breaker question. Any missing selections or a missing tie breaker automatically is a disqualification. The final winner will be announced and new games for the following week will be posted every Monday here. Simply just click the link and play along. Pick Em 2022 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 4 Games

Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week. EDGYTIM's 2022 Fall Season Record: 26-9 overall Week 4: My Best Winners and Guesses

Notre Dame at Nazareth Academy EDGY's Take: Notre Dame (2-1) and veteran head coach Mike Hennessey is looking for a bounce back this week after losing to 7A power Mount Carmel 42-0 last Friday night. The Dons will lean on the Ricciardi twins in senior QB Vincenzo and senior WR Francesco while the defense is led by senior DE/TE Karl Schmalz. Nazareth Academy (1-2) and veteran head coach Tim Racki finds himself in an almost must win spot as the Road Runners. Nazareth Academy has been dealing with controversy (Nazareth assistant coach resigned after a sideline incident against a Marist player) along with an offense with promise but who has so far fallen short of it's usual explosive self. Sophomore QB Logan Malachuk is a key along with a very athletic but also very young group of skills while sophomore DE Gabe Kaminski is another impact player for the Road Runners. Biggest storyline? Can the Notre Dame defense slow down the Nazareth spread offensive attack? Can the Nazareth defense limit the big play potential of Notre Dame and the Ricciardi twins? EDGY's Pick: Notre Dame 27 Nazareth Academy 21

Wheaton North at St. Charles North EDGY's Take: Wheaton North (3-0) the defending Class 7A state champions have no question reloaded this season and last week's come from behind win over Batavia 27-24. The Falcons will look towards QB Max Howser and his main target is senior WR Karsten Libby while the Wheaton North defense is anchored by senior LB Ross Dansdill (Holy Cross). St. Charles North (2-1) and head coach Rob Pomazak has the North Stars has gotten a big performance from senior QB Will Vasky who has taken full advantage of his reps after starting the season second on the depth charts. Junior Jake Mettetal has been a key target in the passing game while senior RB/LB Drew Surges is another key factor for St. Charles North. Biggest storyline? Can the North Stars defense limit the Wheaton North big play ability. Can the WheatonNorth defense slow down the St. Charles North offense which has gotten better each week this season? Expect another tight and well played game of the week here in the DuPain conference. EDGY's Pick: Wheaton North 24 St. Charles North 21

NapervilleNorth at Neuqua Valley EDGY's Take: The Battle of Naperville will again be played in South Naperville as Neuqua Valley (2-1) and head coach Bill Ellinghouse was able to get a strong 21-20 win last Friday over St. Mary's from St. Louis as junior backup QB Ryan Mohler stepped up big in the win. The Wildcats have plenty of talent and keep an eye on senior WR Grant Larkin, senior RB Jaden McGee and sophomore WR/TE Ryan Mascari while senior LB Cole Dutkovich leads the Neuqua Valley defense. Naperville North (3-0) and head coach Sean Drendel are off to a great start as the Huskies will lean on Northwestern commit senior QB Aidan Gray, while junior WR/DB Luke Williams is a major two way impact player this fall. The Huskies have also gotten a nice contribution from it's ground game and the Huskies defense have been tested this season and they have been consistently strong. Biggest storyline? Can Neuqua Valley get another big performance from it's junior QB Ryan Mohler this week? Can the Naperville North offensive weapons play large this week in South Naperville? Last season this was the DVC championship game in Week 9 as the Huskies escaped with a last minute win. Expect another great, close game here. EDGY's Pick: Naperville North 34 Neuqua Valley 27 Prairie Ridge at Jacobs EDGY's Take: This is my Friday Night Game of the Week. Could this wind up being a potential Fox Valley Conference championship game? Maybe. Prairie Ridge (3-0) and head coach Chris Schremp will hit the road loaded with it's usual strong power option game led by QB Tyler Vasey along with senior FB Nathan Greenham and the Wolves rely on it's ground game to control the clock and win time of possession. Jacobs (3-0) and head coach Brian Zimmerman has the Golden Eagles headed in the right direction and this team and program has been looking forward to this showdown since losing to Prairie Ridge 49-48 literally one year ago today. For Jacobs, keep an eye on senior QB Max Benner along with a big, tall group of receivers led by senior WR Nick True and junior 4 star ranked TE Grant Stec. Jacobs has also been able to get the ground game going this season as well and will present a challenge for the Prairie Ridge defense in the air and on the ground. Keep an eye on RB Antonio Brown along with RB Joey Scrivani for the Golden Eagles on Friday night. Biggest storyline? Can the Jacobs defense find the football, slow down the Prairie Ridge shell game offense and limit the time of possession for the Wolves? Can the Jacobs offense hit some big plays early against the Prairie Ridge defense and force the Wolves into unwanted down and distance? Expect a huge crowd here. EDGY's Pick: Jacobs 35 Prairie Ridge 28

Homewood Flossmoor at Lockport EDGY's Take: Homewood Flossmoor (2-1) and head coach Terrell Alexander has an experienced team back this season led by an offense that's capable of hitting the big plays when needed. Keep an eye on H-F senior QB Cameron Oglesby along with a deep and speedy group of receivers led by senior WR John Allen and senior WR John Gore. The H-F defense also has talent and is led by senior LB Christian McKinney (Miami of Ohio). Lockport (3-0) and head coach George Czart has led a less experienced defending Class 8A state champion Porters team to a solid start. Lockport has been dealing with a rash of injuries and senior TE Hyatt Timosciek has been a key and steady performer week in and week out. Biggest storyline? Can H-F defense slow down the Ports balanced offensive attack for four quarters? Can Lockport benefit with the injury return this week of QB Brady Pfeifer and dent the Vikings defense? Can the Porters defense limit the big play from the H-F offense? EDGY's Pick: Lockport 29 H-F 28 OT