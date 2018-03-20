LaGrange Park Ill. Nazareth Academy junior three star ranked cornerback recruit Devin Blakley (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) was able to add his eight scholarship offer on Monday from Air Force. Blakley checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"Air Force offered me a scholarship today," Blakley said. "I also added an offer late last week from Eastern Michigan as well."

Blakley discussed his initial impressions of adding his latest offer from Air Force.

"Air Force is an intriguing offer. The Air Force coaches made an in school visit back last spring and they have a lot to offer and it sounded interesting. They offer a strong education along with having to serve in the Air Force after graduation. It's an offer that I'm definitely going to look harder into and I'm open to it."

Blakley is also hoping to get out to make some college visits soon.

"I'm looking at getting out to visit both Ball State and Miami of Ohio next weekend and I also have a 7on7 tournament with my team (EFT) in Indiana so I'm fitting in those two visits in along with the tournament. I also want to get back out to Iowa State for another visit in April."

Also expect Blakley to take part in a few upcoming spring camps.

"I was invited to the Under Armour camp along with the Rivals.com Three Stripe camp and I'll be going to both camps in May."

So has Blakley started to look a bit harder at his college offers and options?

"I've been looking into all the schools who have offered me already. I'm not in any real hurry to make any sort of decision just yet. I know that a lot of college coaches are going to be back in our school this spring. I'm going to just see how that goes with my recruiting this spring before I start looking harder at everything."

Devin Blakley has scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Iowa State, Toledo, Miami of Ohio, Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Air Force and Eastern Michigan.

