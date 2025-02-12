Meet: 2027 TE/LB Peter Gehrig

Name: Peter Gehrig

School: Sycamore

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: TE/LB

Twitter: @PeterGehrig3

Instagram: petergehrig08

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18224840/671d402ecd261424dab98df2

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, willingness to do whatever it takes to get my team to succeed, hardworking

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating our rival Morris 42-0 this prior year and my first pancake against Kaneland

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is probably Dick Butkus. As a bears fan growing up i’ve done research on him and I love the physical aspect he brings every play

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

NA

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jake Buckley, St. Francis (Wheaton).