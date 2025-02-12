Meet: 2027 TE/LB Peter Gehrig

Name: Peter Gehrig
School: Sycamore
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: TE/LB
Twitter: @PeterGehrig3
Instagram: petergehrig08
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18224840/671d402ecd261424dab98df2
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, willingness to do whatever it takes to get my team to succeed, hardworking
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating our rival Morris 42-0 this prior year and my first pancake against Kaneland
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is probably Dick Butkus. As a bears fan growing up i’ve done research on him and I love the physical aspect he brings every play
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
NA
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Jake Buckley, St. Francis (Wheaton).