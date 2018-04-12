LaGrange Park(Ill.) Nazareth Academy junior defensive back recruit Devin Blakley (5-foot-10, 190 pounds) took advantage of his recent spring break and made two college visits. Blakley checks in and recaps his recent visits and more in this recruiting update.

"I had a good spring break last week," Blakley said. "I had a chance to get out and I made visits to Miami of Ohio and Ball State. I also added my ninth offer today from Fordham."

Blakley filled us in on his recent visits to Miami of Ohio and Ball State.

"I was able to see both Ball State and Miami of Ohio last week and I enjoyed both visits. Both schools have good coaches and programs and they really made me feel welcomed. It was good to just get to know the coaches better at each school."

Does Blakley have any upcoming visits planned?

"I'm pretty sure I'm done making visits for now. I have a few camps coming up like Under Armour and Rivals Camp plus a lot of the coaches are planning to be in school soon."

Blakley is also starting to get closer to making a decision.

"I'm looking at everything closer now. I'm looking at making a decision probably within the next month or so. I'm not planning to release any sort of top schools list I'll just announce my decision."

Blakley is also still drawing recruiting attention from several schools.

"I've still been in touch with Nebraska and also Stanford. Nebraska wants me to come visit them and also camp with them this summer. Stanford also wants me to retake the ACT and camp with them this summer."

Devin Blakley has scholarship offers from Fordham, Bowling Green, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Iowa State, Ball State, Air Force and Eastern Kentucky.