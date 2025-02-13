Meet: 2027 RB Brandon Johnson Jr.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Brandon Johnson Jr.
School: St. Rita
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @BrandonJ2027
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training Athletic Konnection Coach Brown GPS- Cam Galgano
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20822604/6743f65423225e7847824211
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Coachable, hardworking, leader,
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
NA
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Track and Field.
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes
Who has been the best player you've played against?
NA