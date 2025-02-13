Meet: 2027 RB Brandon Johnson Jr.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Brandon Johnson Jr.

School: St. Rita

Graduation year: 2027

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @BrandonJ2027

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training Athletic Konnection Coach Brown GPS- Cam Galgano

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/20822604/6743f65423225e7847824211

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Coachable, hardworking, leader,

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

NA



Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA



Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA