EdgyTim - Boom Workout video highlights

Boom Workout video highlights
The Wolverine's Recruiting Insider EJ Holland spent time on Tuesday night taking in a Boom Midwest 7on7 workout. Holland was able to capture video workouts from several key recruits including Nazareth Academy 4 star ranked Tyler Morris, St. Rita junior 4 star ranked WR Kaleb Brown and Simeon 2023 wide receiver Malik Elzy.
When you subscribe to the EDGY Nation you also get access to every Premium story on the vast Rivals.com network including the great work from The Wolverines.
Make sure to use the Promo Code: Edgy60 or use the linked below.
New users https://edgytim.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Edgy60
Returning free users, and past subscribers, can sign in first, and start here: https://edgytim.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Edgy60
Another 1v1 win for Rivals100 2022 WR and Michigan target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) at @BOOMfootball Academy #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NOYNlAlKJ9— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 9, 2020
Checking out elite 2022 WR and top Michigan target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) at tonight’s @BOOMfootball Academy #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uVKHGT5j7g— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 9, 2020
More of elite 2022 WR and Michigan target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/kZoyQHN8kL— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 9, 2020
Elite 2022 WR and top Michigan target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) also getting in work at @BOOMfootball Academy #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4ZHXobTRN7— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 9, 2020
Rising 2023 WR Malik Elzy (@elzy_malik) has an impressive build and a lot of upside. Holds a Michigan offer. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iaoSQPl1TA— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 9, 2020
2023 WR and Michigan target Malik Elzy (@elzy_malik) looks like a man against the other 15Us #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1SQoZI4WLM— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 9, 2020
Another 1v1 win for Rivals100 2022 WR and Michigan target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) at @BOOMfootball Academy #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NOYNlAlKJ9— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 9, 2020
These types of routes are too easy for 2022 Rivals100 WR and Michigan target Kaleb Brown (@ikaleb35) #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OzzTpGMFCA— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 9, 2020
Rivals100 2022 WR and Michigan target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) is putting on a clinic at @BOOMfootball Academy #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/axBUSEqWPe— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 9, 2020