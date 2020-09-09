 EdgyTim - Boom Workout video highlights
Boom Workout video highlights

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

The Wolverine's Recruiting Insider EJ Holland spent time on Tuesday night taking in a Boom Midwest 7on7 workout. Holland was able to capture video workouts from several key recruits including Nazareth Academy 4 star ranked Tyler Morris, St. Rita junior 4 star ranked WR Kaleb Brown and Simeon 2023 wide receiver Malik Elzy.

