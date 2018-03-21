Wheaton (Ill.) Warrenville South junior defensive end prospect Isaiah Brown-Dietzman (6-foot-3, 227 pounds) has been drawing steady recruiting looks and attention this off season. Brown-Dietzman checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"My recruiting has been good so far," Brown-Dietzman said. "I've been in contact with some coaches and I've been able to make a few visits and I'm planning to make a few more visits soon."

Brown-Dietzman recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Indiana State, Central Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Iowa State, Minnesota, SIU, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois and Illinois plus some D2 school like Minnesota State. I've been able to get out to visit Central Michigan, Miami of Ohio and Illinois and all three of those visits went pretty well. I'm also hoping to get out to visit Iowa State and also Indiana State sometime this spring."

Brown-Dietzman also filled us in on what he's been working on to improve his game this off season.

"I've been working hard to add more upper body strength and I just want to keep adding more good weight and strength. I've also really changed up my diet and I'm eating better and added more protein to my diet and that's really helped. I'm also working hard on improving my get off speed and I also have readjusted my stance a bit which has really helped me get off the snap quicker."

One aspect of his past training regimen has also helped Brown-Dietzman's game.

"I've been involved in karate since I was a little kid and that has really helped with my overall quickness and reaction time. I definitely have pretty quick hands and feet and my karate training has really helped with my game."

So what does Brown-Dietzman offer that college coaches might not realize by just looking at his highlight video?

"I'm a multiple sport athlete and I love to train and work on the small things. I can be pretty shy at first but I also try hard to be respectful to everyone. I always want people to see the best of me and I strive to be a better person every day."

