Meet: 2026 Andrew RB Camden Maniatis

Name: Camden Maniatis

School: Andrew

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @camden_maniatis

Instagram: camden.maniatis

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18077663/6728e37bfd08e0b269e1e196

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Loyalty, explosiveness, and 110% effort is all the qualities I bring to any college football program that gives me a chance to show my game.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

NA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Christian McCaffrey is my favorite player, the reason why is because he is an explosive player, who is a playmaker. He can catch and run the football very well. I see myself similar to Christian McCaffery because I make plays, with catching and running the football.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field (long jumper)

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes



Who has been the best player you've played against?

NA

