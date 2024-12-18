Meet: 2027 Central LB Ben Hultgren

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!
Name: Ben Hultgren
School: Burlington Central
Graduation year: 2027
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @BenHultgren27
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team lifting & Training @underdogrush
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/19848200/674632a2e4633310d1b96a17
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Commitment, determination and perseverance
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Our team making the playoffs for the first time in 10 years. Winning our first playoff game.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ray Lewis because he played with extreme intensity and he knew what he wanted to accomplish.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and track
Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?
Yes, as a sophomore I started at linebacker
Who has been the best player you've played against?
Geneva WR Tayln Taylor