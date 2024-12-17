Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2026 wide receivers

With Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class now in the books, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots in the following cycle for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2026 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW. As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges. Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers. RELATED: QBs | RBs | TEs |

QUICK WIDE RECEIVER BREAKDOWN

Wisconsin wide receiver target Zachary Washington. (Photo by Orange and Blue News)

Wisconsin has a nice core of receivers expected back this spring, a group headlined by junior Vinny Anthony. Will Pauling, Trech Kekahuna and C.J. Williams all played big roles for the Badgers in 2024, with Joseph Griffin Jr., Kyan Berry-Johnson, Tyrell Henry, Chris Brooks Jr. and Quincy Burroughs expected to compete for reps in 2025. Those returnees, however, haven't stopped the staff from exploring portal options this month. UW seems to be looking for a boundary option, with Trey Spivey, Nyziah Hunter and O'Mega Blake, among others, all options on Wisconsin's transfer board. On the high school recruiting front, Wisconsin has to improve. The Badgers have taken just three scholarship players at the position in the last three cycles: 2023: Trech Kekahuna 2024: Kyan Berry-Johnson 2025: Eugene Hilton Jr. In the 2026 class, the Badgers have already extended over 40 offers to projected wide outs. Taking three or even four in the current junior cycle seems realistic early on.

SIX TO WATCH: TOP 2026 WIDE RECEIVER TARGETS