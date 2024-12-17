Illini coach Bret Bielema weighs in on portal pandemonium and the impact it has had on the Fighting Illini.
Meet: Get to Know Mount Carmel 2026 OL Tim Harkins (6-foot-1, 265 pounds) who is our featured prospect of the day.
Meet: Get to Know Evanston 2026 OLB Cash Nelson (6-foot-4, 185 pounds) who is our featured prospect of the day.
Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis junior QB Brady Palmer (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) recaps his season and latest recruiting news.
DeKalb (Ill.) junior 3 star ATH Davon Grant (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) checks in and recaps his football recruiting here.
