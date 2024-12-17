Meet: 2026 OL Tim Harkins

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Tim Harkins

School: Chicago Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Tim_Harkins77

Instagram: timharkins_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18456732/674f2c8e9405b796319dba82

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m hard working and tough enough to win against bigger guys.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning state in my Junior year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Alshon Jefferey because I grew up watching him or Quentin Nelson because I love how he plays the game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Started as a Junior on Mount Carmel

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Luke Wafle or Kole Briehler from Hun Academy