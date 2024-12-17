Meet: 2026 OLB Cash Nelson

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Just fill out the just revised 2025 EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey 2.0 today. We feature a new prospect to watch here for FREE every day!

Name: Cash Nelson

School: Evanston Township

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: OLB/S

Twitter: @Cash_Nelson_35

Instagram: NA

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & speed work

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17803021/67225d57e94ad52ac6c67856

Are any colleges following you on social media? Which schools?

Northwestern, Penn, Ponoma, Claremont, Wesleyan, Hillsdale, Amherst, Bowdoin, Wash U, Case Western, Johns Hopkins, Middlebury Carleton, Colby UW-Lacrosse, Aurora, Wabash

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Length, versatility, football IQ, and strong tackling

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating New Trier on their home field.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jack Sanborn. Local linebacker, who went from UDFA -> NFL starter.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Not anymore. Lots of basketball in younger years.

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes, started all year & played every snap at OLB.

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Jaylen Williams, Palatine