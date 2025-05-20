Meet: 2026 DB Patrick Wynn

Name: Patrick Wynn

School: Marist

Graduation year: 2026

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 168 pounds

Position: DB

Twitter: @Patrick__wynn

Instagram: Pat.wynn25

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting & Training I train with Athletic Konnection training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18197331/671d5149ef5460954fead6e1

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I'm leader, I'm very optimistic, I'm a team player and I want to be coached.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating Brother Rice in over time.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers is my favorite football player. He plays fast and physical I try to mimic every part of his game.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track

Have you played high school football yet at the varsity level?

Yes

Who has been the best player you've played against?

Nasr Rankn